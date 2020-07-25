‘The New Mutants’ maintains its theatrical release despite coronavirus

“The New Mutants”, the new Marvel movie derived from the “X-Men” saga, maintains its premiere set for August 28 despite the postponements of blockbusters such as “Mulan” and “Tenet” due to the coronavirus.

During a presentation at the Comic-Con @ Home event, the cast of the series brought forward the beginning of this film, whose launch was expected for two years and today is the only major Hollywood project that maintains its date set at calendar.

Since the first images of the project were released in 2017, the film has experienced numerous chained setbacks and rumors that it needed many tweaks to the point of shooting new scenes. Even “The New Mutants” director Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) even ironized that the film is cursed and a meteor will fall when it finally opens.

To calm fans of this saga, a preview was presented on Thursday in which Maisie Williams appears, famous for playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones”; the interpreter of Latin origin Anya Taylor-Joy, known for tapes like “The Witch” (2015) or “Split” (2016); and the Brazilian Alice Braga, popular for having starred in the American version of “The Queen of the South.”

The plot of “The New Mutants” is based on a comic book series created in the 1980s that expanded the universe of “X-Men” and focused on the adventures of a group of teenage mutants with extraordinary abilities who are interned in a kind of psychiatric.

At the time this film was presented, Disney confirmed that it will postpone the rest of its releases due to the coronavirus, which means that the new version of “Mulan” has no release date and the next “Avatar” and “Star Wars” films. they won’t arrive until 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Hollywood was very aware of “Mulan” and “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan, since they were two titles that declined to be released online and were called to be the blockbusters that would attract audiences to theaters during the summer reopening.