The new MacBook Air is here and discounts on previous models too

Sarah Tew / CNET



Apple just announced a new MacBook Air that integrates significant improvements. For $ 999, the 2020 version of Apple’s most portable laptop has the Magic Keyboard that was first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10th-gen Intel processors, a new Force Touch trackpad, and 256GB of storage for entry level settings. This all sounds great, perhaps with the exception of the processor. The previous entry model had the 8th generation i5 dual-core processor, while the new model comes with the 10th generation dual-core i3 chip. Upgrading to the i5 chip adds $ 100 to your account. And, the webcam’s specs are still pretty dated, with a resolution of 720p.

Still, the new price and new set of specs will have an impact on the price of the 2019 MacBook Air laptops. Right now, B&H Photo has this 2019 laptop at its lowest price of $ 899, for the entry model. It has a dual-core 8th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive.

Amazon and Best Buy have inferior deals on the older MacBook Air – including Amazon’s terrible deal on Amazon and Best Buy also have deals on the older MacBook Air, including the not-so-good deal on the (We recommend not buying it). What we do recommend you do is that if you want to buy a MacBook Air, wait a bit for stores to recalibrate the prices of the 2019 model.

For now, the offers we are seeing are not very significant: and the 16-inch MacBook .

MacBook discounts Model List price Best price (current) Best price (of all time) MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) US $ 999 US $ 999 US $ 999 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) US $ 900 US $ 900 US $ 800 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) US $ 1,300 US $ 1,100 US $ 1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) US $ 2,399 US $ 2,149 US $ 2,100

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET B&H Photo is offering $ 200 off a 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the Retina True Tone display model that Apple released in July. MacBook Air 2019 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Bes Buy has dropped $ 200 to the price of the entry-level MacBook Pro. You have to be logged into your My Best Buy account (it’s free) to see the discounted price. This is a good deal, although we’ve seen this model on sale for $ 1,050.

Sarah Tew / CNET The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a larger screen, with a higher resolution, improvements to the processor, GPU, RAM and storage options, and an improved keyboard.