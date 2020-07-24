The new LG Velvet will be presented in May

LG/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET



It seems that the rumors about the presentation of the new LG Velvet they were right and the new cell phone is just around the corner.

LG Korea published on its website on April 24, the image of an invitation for the launch event of the new cell phone along with a video in which it states that the phone will be presented on May 7 at 10 am in South Korea (6 am PCT and 3 pm in Spain). As has happened with the presentations of devices from other brands, due to the ongoing pandemic The LG Velvet presentation will be an online event that will air on YouTube and Facebook.

In the video, LG again highlights what will be the main feature of the design of this phone: the arrangement of the rear cameras, which would be different from what is on the market today, with the lenses in vertical line and the sensors placed in order from highest to lowest. In addition, each drop has a different color, colors that correspond to those possibly received by the cell phone: Aurora White (white), Aurora Gray (dark gray), Aurora Green (green) and Illusion Sunset (a pink orange that changes color with the light).

Previously, LG had already shared sketches and videos with the design of the cell phone, but we hardly have information about its internal specifications. Supposedly, the LG Velvet will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G, a processor that leaves it out of the high range, but that could possibly make its price lower than that of other phones on the market such as the Galaxy S20.

At the moment it is unknown if the company will take advantage of the event to present more than this new cell phone, which will be the substitute for the LG G8.

