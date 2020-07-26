The new LG Velvet is seen in an official video

LG



LG has shown its next flagship phone in all its glory.

The South Korean company published on April 19 on its YouTube channel a promotional video that clarifies all the unknowns about the design of your future cell phone, the LG Velvet. The most striking feature of the design is the arrangement of the rear cameras, very different from what is on the market today, with the lenses in a vertical line with the sensors placed in order from highest to lowest. This design could already be seen previously in sketches of the cell phone shared by LG.

In the video you can also see that the cell phone will have a notch in the form of a drop on the screen. In addition, it will arrive in four official colors, white, black, dark green and a color called Illusion Sunset, a pink orange that changes color with light, similar to the tones of the Galaxy Note 10.

In addition to the design, LG drops some data on the phone’s internal specs. For example, the video says that the LG Velvet will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G. This means that this will not be a high-end phone, since it does not come with a Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, so its price could also be lower than that of other phones on the market such as the Galaxy S20. .

The new LG Velvet will be the replacement for the LG G8, but we still don’t know for sure when LG will introduce this phone. Some rumors suggest that the company plans to announce something on May 15, but none of this is official.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Elegant, powerful and with two screens [fotos] To see photos