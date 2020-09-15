The new James Bond movie is postponed. Is it because of the coronavirus?

MGM/Universal Pictures



In a tweet released Wednesday, March 4, 2020, MGM and Universal studios, along with James, Bond producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, announced that the film’s release No Time to Die it will be postponed to November 2020.

The tweet states that “after careful consideration and comprehensive assessment of the global movie theater market, the launch of No Time to Die It will be postponed until November 2020. “The original release date was April 8.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The statement does not express it by name but it is very likely that the decision is a response to the coronavirus outbreak, a virus detected in central China’s Wuhan city, which has infected more than 92,000 people and caused more than 3,100 deaths.

Already on February 17, the producers of No Time to Die They canceled the press tour in China due to the coronavirus and the premiere in that country was postponed until further notice. The Hollywood Reporter estimates that the film industry could lose around US $ 5 billion in 2019 as a result of the closure of cinemas around the world due to the coronavirus.

The James Bond movie 25 has Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomi Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), who plays the new villain.

No Time to Die It will be released now in November 2020 (no specific date yet).

