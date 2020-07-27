The new iPhone SE has 3GB in RAM and 1,821mAh battery

Apple



A Chinese operator confirmed some of the specifications that Apple did not reveal of the iPhone SE: The battery capacity and the amount of RAM memory.

The information from this operator, which is collected by the reliable site MacRumors, mentions an amount of 3GB in RAM and a battery with a capacity of 1,821mAh, figures that place it with a slight improvement over the iPhone 8 and quite an improvement over the iPhone SE. 2016.

If the information from the Asian operator is correct, Apple would have put 1GB of RAM in the new phone more than the amount in the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE four years ago. The 1,821mAh battery in the new iPhone SE would be the same size as the iPhone 8, but larger than the 2016 SE’s (which was 1,624mAh).

Apple, true to its habit, revealed all aspects of the iPhone SE 2020 except the capacity of the battery and RAM, two figures that the company does not reveal with any of its phones. Apple only said that the battery life of the iPhone SE is identical to that of the iPhone 8 And now that is corroborated by the same battery in both cell phones.

The iPhone SE will be on pre-sale this Friday, April 17 and the units will be delivered from the following week. The phone has a 4.7-inch screen, from 64GB to 256GB of storage, iOS 13, a single-lens camera on the back of 12 megapixels, water resistance (IP67), Touch ID and its price is from US $ 399.

