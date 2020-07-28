The new iPhone SE does not impress the Chinese: report

Apple



He new iPhone SE It costs $ 399 and has the processor of the iPhone 11 It costs almost double, but not even its attractive price seems to be enough to conquer China, one of the most important markets for Apple.

Some 210,000 people in China said they were not interested in buying Apple’s new 4.7-inch phone, according to Reuters. About 70,000 people surveyed said they were interested in the cell phone and the rest of the respondents were undecided, according to the agency. The poll was conducted among 350,000 people in China.

The survey does not give reasons why most consumers are not interested in the new phone, but some comments suggested that if the price went down it would be a better option. China is Apple’s third most important market, according to Reuters, and is one of the few countries where the company’s stores have reopened after a partial closure a few weeks ago.

The iPhone SE costs $ 399 and although it does not have the impeccable design of the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 ProIt does have some of its features such as access to iOS and the A13 Bionic processor, one of the fastest on the market. The new Apple phone is cheaper because it is a love letter to people who want small cell phones for its 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone SE also offers Touch ID and the Home button, making it a good choice for people with an iPhone 6 on the latest and wanting to upgrade without spending much.

Analsitas quoted by Reuters suggest that the reception of the iPhone SE in China will be an indicator of the global situation. The Asian country is one of the few that is returning to normal after a stoppage of activities due to the coronavirus and could help Apple to recover some of what was lost due to the lack of sales in Europe and America.

