The new iPad Pro is updated with a new processor and more cameras

Apple hadn’t updated the iPad Pro, its most powerful tablet, and with good reason: it was saving the best for this launch.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Cupertino firm revealed a that although it has a design practically identical to that of its previous version, it now has two cameras on the back (a system similar to that of the iPhone 11), it has a LiDAR scanner to recognize objects around it, it also has a new processor and a keyboard Magic Keyboard (sold separately) including, for the first time, a trackpad.

iPad Pro (2020): Important Features

11-inch (IPS) or 12.9-inch (IPS) screen

Resolution 2,388×1,668 (264dpi) on the 11-inch model and 2,732×2,048 (264ppp) on the 12-inch model

ProMotion and True Tone technology

Color gamut P3

600 nit brightness

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

A12Z Bionic processor with M12 coprocessor

Rear camera: 12 megapixel main (ƒ / 1.8) and 10 megapixel wide angle (ƒ / 2.4)

2x optical zoom, 5x digital

7 megapixel front camera

Sensors: Face ID (front camera) LiDAR scanner (rear camera), gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer

Wi-Fi and Cellular Connectivity

28.65 watt battery on 11-inch model; 36.71 watt battery on 12-inch model

Dimensions: 247.6×178.5×5.9mm for the 11-inch model; 280.6×214.9×5.9mm for 12 inch model

A new dual lens camera and LiDAR sensor



The new iPad Pro, which come in the already familiar 11 and 12.9-inch sizes, keep the simplified design of the previous generation, but now their camera is in the style of the iPhone 11 and now has two 12-megapixel rear cameras and a new lens, the acclaimed 10 megapixel wide angle.

And the novelties in the rear camera do not end there: Apple now places a LiDAR sensor (Light Detection and Ranging) to measure the distance and time it takes for a light to reach an object and return to the device. The LiDAR in the iPad Pro can measure at distances of up to five meters, both indoors and outdoors.

The iPad Pro is the first Apple product to include such technology. The LiDAR sensor will give way to more realistic augmented reality applications and allow the movement of virtual objects to be more exact. The cameras in the iPad Pro have the ability to take angular photos and record 4K video.

A processor with few substantial changes



Apple decided to keep the A12 generation of processors for the new iPad Pro, but tweaked it a bit and improved graphics performance as well. The new chip in the iPad Pro is an A12Z Bionic, as opposed to the A12X Bionic in the previous iPad Pro. The difference is that it is now an eight-core chip. Apple says the processor makes it possible to work seamlessly in 4K video, 3D design and augmented reality environments.

IPad Pro gets a new friend: the trackpad



Apple will sell a new keyboard, officially called the Magic Keyboard, for the iPad Pro. The big news about this keyboard, which will start at $ 299 starting in May, is not its name, but its new addition. The Magic Keyboard offers, for the first time, a trackpad or integrated cursor.

He trackpad at it will appear on the screen when the user touches the movement field and it will not be a little arrow like on a computer. On iPadOS (which will be enabled as of iPadOS 13.4) it will be a small circle.

Price and availability

He It is already on pre-sale in the United States and more countries with a starting price of US $ 799 for the 11-inch model, with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 12-inch model with the same configuration starts at $ 999. The units will begin to be delivered starting next week.



