The new iPad Pro has 6GB of RAM and the U1 of the iPhone 11: report

Apple will put 6GB of RAM in all models of the new iPad Prono matter which version you buy, according to 9to5Mac.

The specialized site obtained evidence of the code of iOS 13.4, a version that will be released next week, in which it is mentioned that the , with Wi-Fi and with cell phones, they will have 6GB of RAM, in addition to inheriting the U1 chip that we already know from the iPhone 11.

The RAM figure is not great news, as the 2018 iPad Pro already had that same amount. However, for 2020 models Apple is opting to put 6GB of RAM in all models, unlike two years ago when only the most expensive model —Which exceeded the price of US $ 1,500— had that amount.

The amount of RAM in Apple’s new tablets might not sound like a big change from previous models. The 6GB of RAM will be added to a new, slightly modified A12Z Bionic processor from the A12X shown two years ago. Although there are not many changes at the data sheet level, Apple ensures that the new iPad Pro have been improved in terms of graphics.

The new iPad Pro also have the U1 chip, which Apple debuted with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The U1 chip does not help in performance, but it does in location and location functions. One of the benefits of this chip is the improvement in AirDrop and in the location of other lost devices.

The new iPad Pro, starting at $ 799, are now available for pre-order. Apple will begin shipping the units of these tablets from the week of March 23.

