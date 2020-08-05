The new Huawei P40 circumvent Trump’s veto and allow Google apps to be installed

Angela Lang / CNET



Huawei held an event on Thursday, March 26 online to announce the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus, three phones that come to rival the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The conference held in Paris, which would officially host the launch before its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, It is the second that the company maintains since the beginning of this international health crisis, since after the cancellation of the Barcelona Mobile Devices World Congress (MWC) in February, the company offered a presentation through YouTube to publicize the folding Huawei Mate XS.

The pandemic has already seriously hit the sale of cell phones worldwide. According to Strategy Analytics, 38 percent fewer phones were sold worldwide in February 2020 than the same period last year. If we add to this global problem that Huawei already said that its 2020 would not be so good because it does not have access to Google services or the most important applications, then we could say that the Huawei P40 could be the main cell phones of the company with fewer possibilities in the future, although Huawei has an ace up its sleeve.

This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like

Huawei P40 circumvents Trump’s veto

He veto imposed almost a year ago by the Trump government It prevents Huawei from doing business in general with US companies and also prevents their cell phones from accessing the Google services known as Google Play Services and with it the Google Play Store, the most important application for Android. However, Huawei unveiled a solution called App Search, which will allow users of its new phones to download applications.

As Huawei describes in the App Gallery store included in Huawei phones, AppSearch “It helps users find popular apps by collecting multiple download sources. All content accessible from AppSearch is provided by third parties. The content is the sole responsibility of the entity that distributes it.”

In our language, this means that AppSearch is nothing more than a search engine, which allows the installation of applications from sources other than the Google Play Store. Sources include Amazon App Store, APK Mirror, and some official app sites.

Among the applications that you can install are the most popular: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and many others that until now were not included in the Huawei App Gallery store.

This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus, the new in the family

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra this year, a phone that does look very different from the Galaxy S20 Plus. However, Huawei has ventured to launch the almost identical Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus, albeit with a few exceptions like the camera, in an attempt to compete with Samsung’s massive cell phone.

Huawei



All phones use the Kirin 990 5G processor, share the same fingerprint sensor on the screen, 40-watt fast charge and a chip for processing photos with dedicated Artificial Intelligence, while none of them have a headphone jack.

The Huawei P40 has a 6.1-inch screen and a triple camera; The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus are the same size of 6.58 inches, although they differ on the camera. While the Pro has a four-camera system and 3X optical zoom, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus has five sensors, a 10x optical zoom, and a telephoto lens that adds 3X optical zoom.

These three phones are also the first with 3D facial recognition sensor and also release the EMUI 10.1 update.

These are the photos of the Huawei P40 Pro

What’s New in EMUI 10.1

EMUI 10.1 It will arrive with the Huawei P40 family, and it is an update that offers news, in particular one of them is the MeeTime application for video calls, which even allows you to share your screen with friends or coworkers and Celia, a virtual assistant that at the moment has not It is available in Spanish.

Huawei



The company also said that AppGallery will allow you to easily transfer the applications you had on another phone to one of Huawei, and the company will also launch Huawei Music and Huawei Video in some markets..

Huawei Music will be a small rival to Spotify, and it will be free for three months for all users of a Huawei cell phone due to the coronavirus. Huawei Video will be an on-demand rental movie service that will offer a monthly subscription.

Huawei Video will come to Latin America.

Huawei



Huawei Watch GT2e

Huawei also had time to announce smart watches. He unveiled a new champagne color for the Huawei Watch GT2 and introduced the sporty and cheaper Huawei Watch GT2e.

With a price of US $ 199, Huawei ensures it will have 14 days of battery, GPS and memory to store up to 24 hours of music. The Huawei Watch GT2e, unlike the other model, is totally sporty, so Huawei has included up to 100 sports activities.

Huawei



Huawei Eyewear

For the second year in a row, Huawei launched sunglasses from Hustle Monster. These incorporate dual speakers, sound reduction on calls, and wireless charging as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

The company did not announce the price during the event.