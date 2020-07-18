The new Huawei FreeBuds 3i have noise cancellation and are cheap

Huawei



Huawei has unveiled the new FreeBuds 3i noise-canceling headphones, which although they sound like a variant of the FreeBuds 3 that we tested a few months ago, are totally different in appearance and have some new features to better compete with rivals such as Galaxy Buds Plus and even AirPods Pro, for a more moderate price.

In particular, these headphones offer a three-microphone system to improve audio quality, and they have capacitive sensors on both headphones, allowing you to control music and activate noise cancellation through them, without having to than going to the cell phone for nothing.

The company launched the FreeBuds 3i on its website on May 6. The company explains that the headphones have noise cancellation to better listen to your music without interruptions, but also noise cancellation during calls.

If you wonder about its battery, this is possibly the one that stands out the least, since the company indicates that it can last 3.5 hours with music playback, although its box adds 14.5 hours – even so, less than the Galaxy Buds Plus and the AirPods Pro that offer more than 20 hours.

As a point of comparison, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 gave us about 20 hours of music playback, but they are also slightly more expensive, at $ 199.

FreeBuds 3: This is Huawei wireless headphones [fotos] To see photos

Important Features Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Active noise cancellation

Noise cancellation during calls

Charging time at 100 percent 1 hour

37mAh battery per hearing aid

Charging box with 410mAh – no wireless charging

Battery life of 3.5 hours of music playback, 2.5 hours on call

Up to 14.5 hours of battery life with the charging box

Bluetooth 5.0

Charging via USB Type C

Includes pads of different sizes

Price and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i stand out not only for their noise cancellation, but also for their price of around $ 112. The company started its sale in some countries in Europe, although it has not yet confirmed when they will arrive in Mexico or the rest of Latin America. We do not expect them in the United States, although Huawei products can usually be found through Amazon.