The new Google Pixel Buds 2 headphones are now available

Google announced on April 27 that the second generation of its Pixel Buds 2 hearing aids are now available through the , AT&T, , T-Mobile, , and Walmart, while they will hit Target stores in early May.



The Google Pixel Buds 2 were announced in October last year along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as the ideal headphones for those cell phones, for all kinds of Android phones and as a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus already AirPods de Apple.

The Pixel Buds 2 are priced at At launch they are available only in white (called Clearly White), but will arrive in black (Almost Black), mint (Quite Mint) and orange (Oh So Orange) in the coming months.

These Google headphones have a stylish cover that can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. Between the box and the headphones together they offer a total of 24 hours of battery life.

The Pixel Buds 2 are also compatible with the Fast Pair function that allows them to be paired in just seconds and even link to your account so that they can be transferred to other Android devices in the same way.

In addition, Pixel Buds 2 headphones promise to offer good sound quality and call experience thanks to different sensors and Google technology.

On the other hand, these headphones are the first to have Google Assistant active at all times, so just by saying “Hey Google” you can interact with it, without having to touch the headphones or your cell phone.

Similar to its predecessors, the Pixel Buds 2 also features a real-time translation feature that allows you to communicate and understand other people in more than 40 languages. The translation works thanks to the connection with your cell phone and the Google Translate app.

It is worth mentioning that although they are compatible with the iPhone, there is no app that allows you to control all the functions and you do not have access to Google Assistant at all times. With the iPhone and other devices, the Pixel Buds 2 pair and work like any other Bluetooth headset.



