The new Ghost in the Shell series already has a premiere date on Netflix

James Ashley
Major Kusanagi on a new mission in 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' (2020)

Netflix released the final trailer and announced the premiere date of the new animated series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, based on the popular Japanese science fiction franchise. The show has 12 episodes in its first season and will debut on April 23 on the platform of streaming.

The saga Ghost in the Shell was born as a manga or comic strip in 1989. Its success spawned an influential animated film in 1995, a cartoon series in Japan, and eventually a feature film with actors in Hollywood, which starred in Scarlett Johansson in 2017.

Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), with Ilya Kuvshinow in charge of character design the story of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 takes place in 2045, after a “global financial crisis, which has led the world to a sustainable war driven by Artificial Intelligence.”

The Section 9 police division – the elite Japanese police team to which the cyborg Motoko Kusanagi belongs – must regroup, now as mercenaries, to confront new forms of cyber threats.

The Serie Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 premieres April 23 on Netflix.

