The new Facebook is faster and includes dark mode

Facebook



Facebook officially launched the new Facebook.com worldwide, a redesign announced last year during the developer conference F8. “It is faster, easier to use and gives your eyes a break from dark mode,” Facebook said in a press release on May 8.

When users log in to Facebook, they will be able to try the new Facebook, or as the company calls it “The New Facebook”, by entering the configuration menu and clicking Change to the new version of Facebook. If you think the change is very drastic and you don’t feel ready, you always have the option to go back to the classic version.

However, by doing so you will be missing the improvements, such as easier navigation “similar to the experience you have on mobile”, the dark mode, which minimizes glare on the screen, and the simplicity to handle events, pages, groups and announcements.

Facebook also said that this new version makes searching faster and easier, as the home page and transitions load faster. “It is similar to our mobile experience,” Facebook said.

Throughout its 16 years, Facebook has made several changes, added new functions, optimized the social network for different platforms and added hundreds of languages. However, the social network said that after focusing mostly on the mobile experience, it realized that the desktop version had been left behind, and that is why it launched this new version for desktop.

