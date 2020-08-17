The new Chrome update bets on privacy

Google Chrome It has been updated to be more secure and private.

Among the main novelties of the new version 84 of the Google browser is the default blocking of abusive notifications and the repeated use of the permissions that we have given to the Websites. Now instead of showing abusive notifications in pop-up windows, Chrome will show you both on your computer and on your cell phone, a notice announcing that it has blocked them and giving you the option to enable them or not.

The browser will also notify users of the desktop version from now on if they are downloading EXE, APK or other executable files through an HTTP or HTTPS page, to avoid possible threats to their system.

The new version also adds changes to the cookies. These changes require developers to set the SameSite attribute of their cookies (so that no cookie from places other than where they originated). Google will thus have control over cookies They are to be used on the same website and limit third-party access to them. If this rule is not met, Google will automatically change the settings of the cookies from the site to a more secure option.

Google says that this version will begin to be released for everyone in the next few days. You can update Chrome from the browser settings, both on your computer and on your mobile phone.

