The NBA suspends its season due to the coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that all games will be suspended at the end of the day on March 11. The measure was announced after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The league itself communicated its decision on social networks. “The NBA will suspend the season after tonight’s games,” reads the headline of the tweet posted on March 11.

According to the NBA’s Spanish-language website, a Utah Jazz player tested positive and the test results were reported before the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder began at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. At that time the match was canceled. The affected player was not in the stadium.

Later it was learned that the player is the Frenchman Rudy Gobert, who presented the symptoms minutes before the game against the Thunder.

In the following tweet you can see how the public left the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“The NBA will use that time to determine the next steps regarding the coronavirus pandemic,” the website concludes.

The NBA decision comes on the same day that the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic and around the same time that news broke that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

