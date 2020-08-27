The Music Mexico COVID-19 initiative asks for donations and summons those affected

The Music Mexico COVID-19 initiative, which was launched at the beginning of the quarantine, asked for donations on Tuesday to continue helping industry workers whose income has been drastically reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who are suffering the most are the live shows, we need people to join in to help them,” Octavio Padilla, director of the Seitrack artistic agency, said at a press conference.

They called on companies and the general public to donate “as much as possible” to increase the amount of money saved so far and thus be able to help more families.

So far, they have collected nine million pesos (about $ 410,000), with which individual supports of 5,000 pesos (about $ 227) will be granted and they have the support of multiple companies such as Sony Music Mexico or Spotify, which made a donation. initial and promised to duplicate it.

A first dispersal of 247 musicians and “staff” has already been carried out, and the intention is that the initiative lasts as long as necessary with the greatest amount of resources possible to contribute to the industry, affected by the cancellation of all live events, do not completely collapse.

One of the proposals that the initiative brings is the celebration of the event “Together we will dream again”, scheduled in principle for September 13, whose poster, activities and participants will be known soon.

All the money raised with the purchase of tickets for the festival will go entirely to the Mexico Music Fund.

Under the motto “Music needs us”, various companies and musicians have been a constant support for the Music Mexico COVID-19 initiative since April, when the project began.

This Tuesday, the procedure to request aid will open on the initiative’s website, a process that will automatically close when the number of applications reaches 2,000.

Within a period of six weeks, the list of beneficiaries, Mexican musicians and technicians or residents in Mexico who have proven to have worked in the industry in the last two years will be published.

Artists like Alejandro Fernández have shown solidarity with the donation of the goods collected from their song in tribute to Joan Sebastian, “Eso y más”.

In the same way, the singers of Río Roma did the same with the song “Gracias a million”.

Music Mexico COVID-19 is supported by the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms (Amprofon), Cassette, Culture UDG, the International Music Fair for Professionals (Fimpro), Ocesa Seitrak, Relatable, Sony Music, Spotify, Universal Music Group and Warner Music, and invite more companies and the general public to be part of this chain of help.