The Motorola Razr already has an official price and sale date in Mexico

He Motorola Razr folding cell phone It already has a price and an official sale date in Mexico, after it was announced since the end of last year that the peculiar phone would be available in the country.

The Razr will be priced in Mexico at 29,999 pesos (about US $ 1,260) and will be on sale on April 2, Motorola Mexico said in a statement sent to CNET en Español. The folding cell phone, which comes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, will be on sale at Motorola points of sale, in the company’s digital store and also with operators in the country.



The price of the Motorola Razr places it in a difficult category in Mexico. With a cost of basically 30,000 pesos, the Razr battles with an iPhone 11 Pro Max (27,000 pesos for the 64GB version) and at the same price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Despite its high price, the specifications of the Razr are nothing to write home about: it runs Android 9, has a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB in RAM and 128GB in storage, and has a dual camera with a 16 megapixel main lens and 5 megapixels at the front; the battery has a capacity of 2,510mAh. The screen, which can be folded and unfolded, is 6.2 inches.

It is important to mention that in Mexico, the Motorola Razr is cheaper than the Z Flip (29,999 pesos compared to 32,999 pesos), contrary to what happens in the United States.

With this high price, what is being paid is access to an interesting but still immature market: that of folding phones. Samsung, for example, has said that Demand for its Galaxy Z Flip has exceeded expectations and it would expect to sell around 2 million folding phones in all of 2020. But the future does not promise a spectacular boil in the segment, as Gartner forecasts only about 30 million folding phones sold globally by 2023. In context, the South Korean firm sold almost 300 million cell phones worldwide during 2019.

Motorola has not disclosed sales figures for the Razr in markets where it is already available, nor has it reported any sales expectations. The company, however, said that a delay in the global launch of the cell phone It was due to the high demand for cell phones.

The Motorola Razr is a phone that, inheriting one of the brand’s most popular cell phone names with bat wings, tries to compete based on a design that appeals to consumer nostalgia and a technological deployment that makes Motorola a firm that seeks to innovate in the folding market. Adoption, in Mexico and the rest of the world, will show whether it is a good idea or a bad idea.

CNET en Español could already test the Motorola Razr and we have a complete analysis of the cell phone. We liked its design, the appearance as a successor to a beloved phone, its closure is practically complete and it is extremely complete. What we didn’t like was the screen that feels a bit low-quality, its camera doesn’t stand out much, it’s expensive, and the battery is below average. See the full review here, below, to read our full impressions.