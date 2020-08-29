The Motorola Razr 2 is exposed: 5G and 48 megapixel camera

James Martin / CNET



Motorola already works on the folding phone Motorola Razr second-gen and its specs were leaked as soon as July started.

Of agreement with Evan Blass, a trusted leaker of information about gadgetsThe new phone, known for now only as Motorola Razr 2, will launch with a 48-megapixel main camera and 20-megapixel front camera.



Blass posted this information on his Twitter profile. The table covers information about the cameras, battery, connectivity and even the color in which this cell phone will be sold.

According to this information, the phone will have support for two networks, one with a physical SIM card and the other with a virtual card (eSIM), the screen will be 6.2 inches (same dimension as the first generation), it will run Android 10, it will have 5G connectivity, one 48 megapixel main camera and a 20 megapixel secondary camera. The storage would be 256GB.

Motorola has not confirmed the launch of a second generation of the Motorola Razr, as the first one only began to be sold this year. However, knowing that Samsung is working on more foldable cell phones, it is normal that Motorola continues to launch new similar phones as that market generates more interest.