The Motorola Edge Plus is the high-end Moto you were waiting for

Sarah Tew



Motorola is a globally recognized brand, but unlike Samsung, whose family of high-end phones Galaxy S20 It is recognized and expected, with the passage of time Motorola has always had us somewhat confused with many cell phone families. This confusion, however, came to an end: the new Motorola Edge Plus is the phone that aims to fill the gap that the company has had so far in the line of premium range phones.

The Motorola Edge Plus surpasses in features the Moto Z saga, the Moto G and the Moto One, although undoubtedly each of the phones that belong to those segments had remarkable characteristics that you will not necessarily find in the Motorola Edge Plus —like the action camera of the Motorola One Action or the flexible panel of the Moto Razr.

Motorola also announced the Motorola Edge, which has the same screen, although it differs in some specifications to make it a cheaper cell phone, although the company has not yet announced the price and its availability will be in the summer.

The Motorola Edge Plus is the new archrival of the Galaxy S20 Plus [fotos] To see photos

Features Motorola Edge Plus

Screen: 6.7 inches, OLED, 90Hz

Operating system: Android 10

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Storage: 256GB, no microSD expansion

RAM: 12GB

Battery: 5,000mAh. 18 watt fast charge, 15 watt wireless and 5 watt reversible charge

Main camera: 108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time. 6K recording

Front camera: 25 megapixels f / 2.0

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C, NFC

Splash resistance

On-screen fingerprint reader

Weight: 203 grams

Sarah Tew



An all screen cell phone

When I was in Chicago at the beginning of the year, I had the opportunity to get to know the cell phone for the first time and have it in my hands. The device seemed to me at first glance somewhat robust and slightly heavy, although its large screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + certification is undoubtedly one of the great novelties.

The device has practically no bezels and also has the new “Endless Edge” or infinity edge display on both sides, which offers a 90-degree display to make content more immersive. In addition, the panel has a 21: 9 ratio, which the company says is ideal for viewing content from streaming.

When I had it in my hands, I was able to confirm that the slightly curved edges allow the phone to be easy to use and that navigation despite its large screen is not difficult. In addition, Motorola has included Edge Touch, which is a shortcut for apps that can be deployed from the edges of the screen.

5G and processing

This phone has 5G technology and the Snapdragon 865 chip is the same as cell phones like the Galaxy S20, so without a doubt Motorola with this, its first high-end model in a long time, wants to set a precedent and compete in the major leagues.

The phone’s 5G antenna allows connectivity through mWave and sub-6GHz technologies, allowing the phone to have global 5G compatibility.

Sarah Tew



A good combination of cameras

Although we have yet to test them, the Moto Edge Plus has four cameras with a large 108-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a wide-angle sensor that can take macro photos, a 3x optical zoom telephoto and a Time of Flight.

The company ensures that the sensor used allows the scope of a higher luminosity for clearer photos even in low light circumstances. To this we must add that the cell phone has the possibility of recording up to 6K, and can make videos with a blurred background.

Price and availability

The company said the phone will be priced at $ 999 and will go on sale initially with Verizon’s 5G network.



Playing:

Watch this:

Unboxing Motorola Edge Plus: what a box!

4:56

