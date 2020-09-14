The Motorola Edge Plus could be the company’s sexiest phone

OnLEaks



He Motorola Edge Plus It will be the brand’s sexiest phone in recent years, at least we can think of it thanks to the latest leak from @OnLeaks.

The recognized leaker published on the Pricebaba page a series of computer images (renders) of the supposed Edge Plus, a phone that Motorola will launch as a high-end this year. The cell phone, as seen in the images, will have a huge screen and just a few bezels.

The images show a phone that looks more like a Samsung phone because of its curved sides that eliminate almost any side bezel. The only area that we find any bezels is at the top and bottom of the screen. The camera will be on the screen but, at least from what you can see, it will be very, very small.

Going to the back of the supposed Motorola Edge, the company would place a rear camera with three lenses, the respective flash and a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen. The back would also have the company logo surrounded by a ring that would light up when notifications are received, as that is the function of a similar ring on other Motorola phones.

Motorola has somewhat forgotten its presence in the high range. The company hasn’t released a phone for that category for several years now, but that drought is about to end soon. The Motorola Edge Plus is a phone that clearly seems to fit into this high range, although its battery (which should be no less than 4,000mAh), the processor (which would have to be a Snapdragon 865), remains to be seen. and its RAM, which should be 8GB or more. These specifications would be almost mandatory if Motorola wants to seriously compete with the first high-end of 2020 like the LG V60, Galaxy S20 or the Find X2 de Oppo.

Motorola has not said anything official about the supposed Edge Plus, but it is expected to arrive first in the United States from the hand of Verizon and then reach other regions. The company recently launched a new mid-range phone, the Moto G8, which is made to compete in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

