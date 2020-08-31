The Motorola Edge for sale in the United States will be better than the global one

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Motorola launched several weeks ago the Motorola Edge Plus, although he had also previously released the Motorola Edge, his younger brother. Now the company has given us its final sale price for the United States, and a particular characteristic that will make it better than those sold in other countries.

In a statement Motorola reported that the Motorola Edge will be priced in free format in the United States of US $ 699. In addition, the company said that the version that will be sold in this country will have 6GB of RAM and, unlike those sold in Mexico or Spain in its official stores, it will have 256GB of storage.



Motorola also said that the cell phone will be officially sold in the United States this summer, although it is already on sale in other markets.

The Motorola Edge differs from its older brother the Motorola Edge Plus in important details such as the processor, which in this case is a Snapdragon 765 and the RAM. Also, the Motorola Edge Plus does not allow storage expansion via microSD. Both phones have four cameras, although with some differences.

You can see here a comparison between the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus.