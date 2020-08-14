The Motorola Edge arrives in the United States with a US $ 200 discount

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



From this July 22, the presale of the Motorola Edge It started in the United States at a price of US $ 499, which is US $ 200 off the original price.

The Motorola Edge is a simplified and cheaper version of the flagship phone Motorola Edge Plus that instead of having the Snapdragon 865 processor it has a Snapdragon 765 processor similar to that of the OnePlus North and LG Velvet.

In addition, the Motorola Edge has a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, resistant to splashes and a fingerprint reader on the screen.

The Motorola Edge will be available on July 31 and can be purchased unlocked through , , and the .