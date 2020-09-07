The most famous crossovers on TV

It is often thought that crossovers – crossing of characters from different works – are more common in literature and cinema than on TV. But a review of the most notable examples reveals that this is not the case. Just this week the cameo of a dragon and the creators of the show game of Thrones at second episode of season 3 from the series Westworld.

HBO



The interesting thing about a crossover is that it states that two different television series happen in the same universe. The most notable example is the so-called Arrowverse, which connects seven series based on DC Comics superheroes and produced by Greg Berlanti for The CW channel. It is so called because the show that originated this universe is Arrow (2012-2020) and also includes The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black lightning, Batwoman and Superman & Lois.

On Netflix, Marvel superheroes frequently crossed paths with each other in their series, either through secondary characters such as nurse Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) and lawyer Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) and, finally, through their event series The Defenders (2017), which brought together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

In the case of The CW channel, your event crossover in December 2019 and January 2020 it was a saga of five consecutive episodes titled Crisis on Infinite Earths, which brought together superheroes from different shows, in the style of Marvel’s Infinity Saga, but on a television scale.

But there is also crossovers that do not share producers, but only the channel that broadcasts the series that intersect. This was the case of the episode The Simpsons Guy from the series Family guy, aired in 2014. In this special episode the Griffin family travels to Springfield and meets the Simpson family.

Other crossovers occur between characters who share the same creator. A notable example is the chapter titled The costume, the mask and something else (1974) from the Mexican television show El Chapulín Colorado, which brought together characters created by the comedian Chespirito (Roberto Gómez Bolaños): El Chavo del 8, El Chómpiras, Dr. Chapatín, Quico, Peterete and La Chilindrina, among others.

There have also been crossovers between shows of the same franchise, as was the case with the series CSI: Las Vegas, CSI Miami and CSI: New York, in a trilogy of episodes in 2009 in which the character played by Laurence Fishburne, head of the Las Vegas forensic science department, travels to Miami and New York on the trail of a missing young woman, which leads him to meet his colleagues from Miami (David Caruso) and New York (Gary Sinise). Three series in one.

In this same spirit a crossover three times among the series created by producer Dick Wolf: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

These recent crossovers between series include two special episodes that brought together the cast of the series. Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles, issued by CBS in 2012. Writing note: The CBS corporation includes CBS Interactive, of which CNET and CNET en Español are part.

The crosses in 2018 are also remembered between Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, both produced by Shonda Rhimes; in 1995 between Friends and Mad about you; in 1986 between Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote (amazing, right?); in 2011 between Community and Cougar Town; in 2016 between Bones and Sleepy hollow; and the recurring encounters between characters in comedies Everybody Loves Raymond and King of queens.

ABC



From the pioneering examples of crossovers is the cross between the series Batman and The Green Hornet in 1966. The Green Hornet (Van Williams) and Kato (Bruce Lee) participated in four episodes of Batman and the dynamic duo featured in a chapter of The Green Hornet. They were two shows that were very different from each other, so their crossing responded more to a marketing campaign than to dramatic imperatives.

A frequent form of crossovers television is between the original series and its spinoffs. Memorable examples include The walking dead and its derivative Fear the walking dead, in which the character of Morgan (Lennie James) is now regular; Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel; Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU; Xena: The Warrior Princess and Hercules; and the crossing in 2011 between the English series The Office, with Rick Gervais, and his American version starring Steve Carell.

In these cases, the cross looks natural and organic. But American TV also boasts curious and unique examples, as in 2018 when the series with actors Supernatural (2005-) aired an animated episode titled Scoobynatural, in which the protagonists solve a case with the characters from the Scooby-Doo series.

There are more examples in TV history, confirming that the appearance of a dragon from game of Thrones in Westworld It’s more than an inside joke on HBO; it is actually part of a great television tradition.