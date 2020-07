It is only natural that items from the original 1977 film are the best priced at Hollywood auctions. This miniature of the imperial ship TIE, used in A New Hope (1977), sold for US $ 350,000 on July 31, 2008, at auction No. 32 of the firm Profiles in History, in Hollywood. Its left wing looks damaged because it is the model that “collides” against Darth Vader’s ship in the final minutes of the battle for the Death Star.

Objets of Star Wars break records at auction