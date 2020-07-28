The Mobile World Congress extended its contract to stay in Barcelona

Érika García / CNET



GSMA, the organization in charge of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), announced that it will extend the contract to hold the congress in Barcelona for a few more years, until at least 2024. The organizers decided to extend the current contract for another year, since the edition of the telephony event was canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 outbreak.

“In these difficult times, it is essential to look to the future. GSMA, the host administrations and the MWC Barcelona ecosystem are looking forward to the next editions of the MWC,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, in a press release. Hoffman indicated that the MWC of 2021 will be part of the economic recovery process.

GSMA signed an agreement with the city councils of Barcelona and l’Hospitalet, the Govern and the Mobile World Capital foundation to extend the current contract by one year, which had been signed five years ago and was valid until 2023.

The MWC has been held in the Catalan capital since 2006 and each year receives more than 110,000 people from more than 200 countries.

The next Mobile World Congress will be held from March 1 to 4, 2021.

