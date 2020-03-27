The Ministry of Internal Affairs has identified 8 illegal mining farms. The monthly damage from their work amounted to 15 million rubles

Laws enforcers in St. Petersburg identified mining farms illegally associated to {the electrical} power grid, in accordance to the website online of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“In accordance to preliminary data, the damage to energy present corporations amounted to about 15 million rubles a month, the attackers obtained the an identical amount as illegal earnings,” – acknowledged in an announcement.

Miners illegally mined cryptocurrency at eight web sites located in quite a few parts of the Leningrad space. Amongst them – dwelling quarters, a former poultry farm and recreation coronary heart.

All through the searches, laws enforcement officers discovered one and a half thousand instruments for the extraction of cryptocurrencies, 100 specific electrical meters that underestimate the indications of electrical power consumption, and better than two million rubles.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a authorized case in accordance with Half 2 of Article 273 of the Jail Code of the Russian Federation. One of the suspected organizers was detained, 9 additional of his alleged accomplices have been taken to the police.

Recall that in February, Belarusian laws enforcement authorities opened a authorized case in direction of a resident of Minsk who illegally put in a mining farm inside the basement of one of the children’s tutorial institutions.

