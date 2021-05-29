The Mauritanian Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Hubflix



Hubflix is an illegal piracy website that includes Hindi movies, English Movies, Tamil movies, Telugu movies, Kannada movies, Malayalam movies, etc.

There is a separate category of Hollywood movies and web series on the illegal piracy website Hubflix.

Recently, the film The Mauritanian was leaked by the illegal piracy website Hubflix. The film The Mauritanian was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Hubflix.

It was leaked just several hours after the release. Let’s get all the details about the film The Mauritanian.

The Mauritanian Full Movie Download Leaked

The Mauritanian is a legal drama film. It is the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi. He was a Mauritanian man.

He was held for 14 years from 2002 to 2016 in the United States military prison – Guantanamo Bay Detention without charge.

The film The Mauritanian was directed by Kevin Macdonald. It was produced by Adam Ackland, Michael Bronner, Benedict Cumberbatch, Leah Clarke, Christine Holder, Mark Holder, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin, and Branwen Prestwood-Smith.

M. B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani did the screenplay of the film The Mauritanian. M. B. Traven gave the story of the film The Mauritanian.

The film The Mauritanian is based on Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi. Tom Hodge gave the music of the film The Mauritanian.

Alwin H. Kuchler did the cinematography of the film The Mauritanian. It was edited by Justine Wright. The film The Mauritanian was made under Topic Studios, Black Sheep Pictures, Convergent Media, Oak Street Films, SunnyMarch, Wonder Street, 30West, and BBC Film. STXfilms distributed it.

The film The Mauritanian has received many awards such as AARP Movies For Grownup Award, Golden Globe Award, and Heartland Film.

It was also nominated for many awards such as British Academy Film Award and London Film Critic’s Circle Award.

The announcement of the film The Mauritanian was made in November 2019. Let’s see the cast of the film The Mauritanian.

The Mauritanian Cast:

Find the cast of the film The Mauritanian below.

Jodie Foster as Nancy Hollander Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Slahi Benedict Cumberbatch as Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch Saamer Usmani as Arjun Denis Menochet as Emmanuel David Fynn as Kent Shailene Woodley as Teri Duncan Zachary Levi as Neil Buckland Corey Johnson as Bill Seidel

Let’s see the release date of the film The Mauritanian.

The Mauritanian Release Date:

The film The Mauritanian was released on 12th February 2021 in the United States. It was released on 1st April 2021 in the United Kingdom. The running time of the film The Mauritanian is 129 minutes.

The film The Mauritanian was released in three languages; English, French, and Arabic. The box office has collected around 3.3 Million USD.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Mauritanian.

The Mauritanian Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film The Mauritanian below. It was released on 19th February 2021 by Amazon Prime Video UK.

