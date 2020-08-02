The Matrix: The Keanu Reeves Trilogy Returns to Netflix on April 1

Warner Bros. Pictures



21 years ago the cyberpunk action movie was released The Matrix (March 31, 1999 in the United States). To celebrate the milestone, Netflix is ​​releasing the famous trilogy, which includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions from April 1.

The protagonists are Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who knows Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who offer to see the truth about the reality that surrounds them.

In this world, humans are living in virtual reality inside a gigantic computer called the Matrix that feeds on the electricity that flesh-and-blood humans emit, living connected to it. Neo is in charge of changing this reality and freeing humanity from this slavery.

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, the sequels were released in 2003.

The fourth film in the saga, with Reeves and Moss, is currently in production by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lily created the world of The Matrix.

With the collaboration of Gabriel Sama.