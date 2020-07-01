The Matrix 4: Theories about the possible plot of the film

In Hollywood, no character remains dead indefinitely. This explains the news released on August 20, 2019 that Warner Bros. will produce The Matrix 4 con Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss repeating in the roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively, under the direction of Lana Wachowski, creator – along with her sister Lilly – of the original saga in 1999.

Warner did not reveal the plot of The Matrix 4 (still without definitive title), whose script was already written by Lana Wachowski along with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell (author of the novel Cloud Atlas, adapted to film in 2012 by sisters Wachowski and Tom Tykwer). The premiere of The Matrix 4 is scheduled for April 1, 2022.

What could its history be? Two facts serve as a guide: an actor is being sought to play a young Morpheus, a character that Laurence Fishburne played in the trilogy, suggesting that it may be a prequel. But, if so, how do you explain the selection of Reeves and Moss, taking into account, in addition, that their characters (Neo and Trinity) died in The Matrix Revolutions (2003)?

In Neo’s case, the final scenes of The Matrix Revolutions suggest that the character exists on some other plane. In the final shot of this film, Sati (Tanveer K. Atwal), the Indian girl who protects The Oracle (Mary Alice), creates a sunrise within the Matrix program and then reveals that it is for Neo. “How gentle. I know you will love him,” The Oracle replies. “Will we see him again?” Asks Sati. “I suspect so. Someday,” says The Oracle.

That is the confirmation that Neo can return. And the Wachowski sisters also sowed the seed that the truce between machines and humans could be broken. “How long do you think this peace will last?” The Architect (Helmut Bakaitis) asks The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions. The outbreak of a new war between humans and machines is the perfect setting for a fourth movie.

The last film in the saga, The Matrix Revolutions, concludes with peace between machines and humans. Neo (Reeves) defeats Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), who represented a danger to the machines because he was replicating, like a virus, throughout the Matrix program. Neo defeats Smith but dies. By their sacrifice, the machines agree not to destroy Zion, the last city in the real world, and to allow every human who wishes to leave the Matrix to leave.

20 years of The Matrix: How it revolutionized Hollywood

The main question about The Matrix 4 is whether it will be a continuation of The Matrix Revolutions, a prequel (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace style) or a reboot that relaunches the story with new characters using the same structure as the original trilogy (what Disney did with Star Wars in The Force Awakens).

Theory 1: Social networks are the new Matrix

Lana Wachowski justified his return to the saga with the following comment: “Many of the ideas that Lilly (Wachowski) and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are more relevant today.”

On Reddit the user daydreamtrex raised the theory that social networks and Netflix are the new Matrix. Based on this premise, the machines introduced an update to the Matrix program that transformed popular culture and technology into virtual reality in such a way that humans prefer to stay within the Matrix.

The human collaborators of the machines, at the head of the big technology companies, have been recruited “to give the machine nation a psychological advantage” in exchange for wealth and privileged status in society. “Neo still lives and is archived within the oldest part of the Matrix. Morpheus, or one of his close allies, is recruited by a new generation of hackers and rebels to bring him back,” the user concludes.

Theory 2: Star Wars-style relaunch

Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 for $ 4.05 billion and the first Star Wars movie it produced was The Force Awakens (2015).

His formula was to appeal to nostalgia: he introduced new protagonist characters, robots and planets, but copying the structure of the original 1977 film: Rey, the naive young woman on a desert planet, discovers that she is sensitive to the Force, which evokes history Luke Skywalker; The Empire no longer exists but a very similar power survives (the First Order), which even has Stormtroopers and a villain wearing a black mask and lightsaber (Kylo Ren), reminiscent of Darth Vader.

Other franchises copied that formula to revive at the box office, but without success: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and Terminator: Genisys (2015). Warner could try that route, if he wants to start a new trilogy, just like Disney did with Star Wars.

Under this scheme, The Matrix 4 It would introduce new characters, who wish to exit the Matrix program, and are helped to discover reality outside of that virtual environment by the efforts of two mentors, Neo and Trinity, whose consciousness has survived online. In a new war between humans and machines, a new chosen one must emerge … and Neo will be in charge of training him to defeat the machines.

In a nutshell, remember The Matrix 1999 but with new young characters who can lead the franchise in a new trilogy. After all, The Matrix Revolutions It boasts a meager 35 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website, revealing that fans of the franchise were dissatisfied with the conclusion of the original trilogy.

Theory 3: It is a prequel

The fact that Warner Bros. is looking for actors to play a young Morpheus points in the direction of a prequel. If it’s a story that happens before the events of The Matrix (1999), with the hypothetical case of a young Morpheus who just woke up to post-apocalyptic reality outside of the Matrix show, then what do Neo and Trinity paint? Their interpreters, Reeves and Moss, have already exceeded 50 years of age.

Maybe time works differently within virtual reality and The Matrix 4 explore the travels in the time, a resource used successfully by the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). Or perhaps machines have created different universes (multiverses) in which the minds of enslaved humans within the Matrix program can choose their virtual life, making their submission more tolerable.

If fans managed to survive the complicated explanation of the character The Architect in The Matrix Reloaded (2003), it is safe to say that any justification for a young Morpheus will be acceptable.

In May 2019, the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Matrix, so that the film returned to some movie theaters Selected from the AMC chain.