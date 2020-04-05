The Matrix 4 Can Make Up For The Original Sequels’ Mistakes

The Matrix 4 can expiate the shortcomings of the 2 earlier sequels within the sequence. Nearly twenty years after the third installment within the franchise, The Matrix: Revolutions, The Matrix 4 is about to proceed one of many landmark sequence in all of science fiction. Nevertheless, not like the revivals of most long-dormant franchises, The Matrix 4 shall be following a far much less acclaimed finish level of the unique trilogy.

For as beloved as 1999’s The Matrix stays to at the present time, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are on the receiving finish of simply as a lot disdain. The latter particularly has been the punchline of jokes for large franchises ending on notes of widespread disappointment for years (although the conclusion of Recreation of Thrones has arguably surpassed it on this regard). Nonetheless, the anticipation for The Matrix 4 can’t be denied.

Whether or not as a result of sequence’ lengthy absence leaving audiences hungry for extra or just being the byproduct of the resurrection of a franchise that set the world on fireplace ages in the past, the overall viewers dissatisfaction with The Matrix sequels has carried out little to dampen the joy for the sequence’ impending return to the massive display. This might show to be to The Matrix 4‘s benefit, because the film can’t solely broaden on the mythos of The Matrix universe however may rehabilitate its two predecessors.

The Original Matrix Film Was Distinctive

It is easy to overlook immediately simply how earth-shattering an impact The Matrix made in 1999. Strolling into theaters, moviegoers anticipating a enjoyable shoot-’em-up with a techno spin had been fully unprepared for what The Matrix actually was, a psychedelic dissertation on the very thought of what it means to be “actual,” and even this solely scratches the floor of simply how a lot the film left the world collectively blown away. It is gorgeous bullet-time results and superhuman martial arts motion had been each parodied and ripped-off advert nauseum for years to return, whereas Keanu Reeves’ messianic protagonist Neo was a hero the likes of which audiences had by no means anticipated. The Matrix seamlessly mixed deep philosophical explorations with mind-blowingly kinetic visuals.

On the opposite aspect of the coin, Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith was a merely unforgettable villain, whereas Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus single handedly made The Matrix into one among essentially the most extensively quoted motion pictures of the last decade. Add in Carrie Anne-Moss’ completely formidable warrior girl Trinity, and The Matrix was a excellent storm of sci-fi, motion, epistemological questions, and larger-than-life characters that was the very definition of a runaway hit. As half one among a trilogy, The Matrix set the bar impossibly excessive.

Why The Matrix Sequels Have been So Hated

The indisputable fact that each The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions hit theaters in 2003, a launch technique that will not be replicated till the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is proof constructive that the anticipation could not have been greater for the continuation of the primary film’s story. Nevertheless, whereas quite a few causes have been cited for the widespread disappointment within the two motion pictures, a great deal of it may be boiled right down to audiences feeling as in the event that they’d been left with extra questions than solutions.

How does Neo nonetheless have his talents exterior of the Matrix? Who had been his predecessors as The One? How has Zion been destroyed and rebuilt so many instances? What precisely is the purgatory between The Matrix and the real-world Neo finds himself in? These and different questions had been left way more open-ended than moviegoers had been ready to simply accept. That is to say nothing of simply how a lot The Architect’s monologue about The One’s origins left many caught in a tailspin of scholarly dialogue or how Trinity’s dying phrases had been comically overextended. In essence, the Wachowskis’ well-known predilection for leaving their tales open to interpretation ended up backfiring in The Matrix sequels.

How The Matrix 4 Can Enhance The Sequels

The answer The Matrix 4 can provide to the 2 sequels’ reception is the only one among simply letting The Matrix universe lay all of its playing cards on the desk. With The Matrix 4 already being described by Keanu Reeves as “very bold”, it also needs to be the purpose the place the sequence takes its deepest dive into how The Matrix‘s world got here to be. Neo’s 5 predecessors as The One, his use of his talents exterior of the Matrix, and the various different unanswered questions of the sequence ought to be explored, with Neo’s return within the film already offering a basis.

Moreover, there’s already precedent for The Matrix sequence to dive into the historical past of its universe within the type of The Animatrix. A set of 9 anime quick movies launched between Reloaded and Revolutions, The Animatrix is regarded by some as one of the best installment of the whole franchise, and that clearly has quite a bit to do with how completely the anthology explored The Matrix universe. From devoting two movies to mankind’s downfall to the machines and the origins of The Matrix to exploring the tales of characters new and outdated (together with the escape of Neo’s plucky sidekick Child from The Matrix), The Animatrix lays out an ideal template for The Matrix 4 to observe in exploring the unfastened ends left by the primary two sequels and offering the decision that audiences felt disadvantaged of from the trilogy’s unique conclusion.

Whereas The Matrix 4 itself is not prone to essentially change or retcon something about Reloaded or Revolutions, it could actually do quite a bit to fill within the blanks of their unsolved mysteries that left audiences feeling so unfulfilled. If the franchise’s historical past with The Animatrix and the sequence’ game-based continuation The Matrix On-line are any indication, The Matrix 4 is probably going aiming to broaden the scope of the sequence anyway. With that in thoughts, offering viewers with solutions to the questions that annoyed them within the first two sequels would go a good distance in the direction of making them and the whole Matrix sequence really feel really realized.

