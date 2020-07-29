“The Mandalorian” with Latino Pedro Pascal Surprises in Emmy Nominations

“The Mandalorian” was a success from its first broadcast, both critically and publicly, something that was endorsed this Tuesday with the Emmy nominations, in which it achieved 15 surprising nominations.

Although it is far from the 26 achieved by “Watchmen”, the universe series “Star Wars” ranks as the fifth most nominated after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Ozark” and “Sucession”, according to the nominations announced by the United States Television Academy.

In addition to the nomination for best drama, the Disney + series will choose the Emmy for best guest actor – for Giancarlo Esposito, who played Dick Lundy in episode 8 -, visual effects and coordination of stunt doubles.

It is also present in the categories of music, production design, cinematography, wardrobe for a science fiction series, editing (for three different episodes), makeup, sound editing and sound mixing.

He has even garnered a nomination for best vocal performance for director Taika Waititi for voicing the IG-11 droid in Chapter 8, “Redemption.”

A reward for a series starring the Chilean Pedro Pascal and who has been able to transfer with great precision to the small screen the spirit of the George Lucas galactic saga.

After the disappointment of the latest “Star Wars” movies, this series has brought back fans who for more than 40 years have followed each of the adventures of Luke Skywalker and his family.

In 1977 the first of the nine film installments that Lucas had devised for the saga was released, which was completed last year with episode IX, “The rise of Skywalker”.

To which films focused on a specific moment in history – “Rogue One” and “Solo” – and multiple television series, many of them animated, have joined.

But “The Mandalorian” has been the most successful and the one that has brought fame to the tender “Baby Yoda”.

Disney plans to release the second season of the series this October and the third is already in preparation.