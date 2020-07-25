The Mandalorian: Disney is already working on the third season

Good news for fans of Baby Yoda because although the second season of The Mandalorian, the third is already in pre-production.

According to a Variety report from this April 21, Jon Favreau, the creator of the series, is working on the scripts for the third season, although the site does not cite official sources.

Variety He added that the art department, led by Lucasfilm Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Doug Chiang, has been crafting the concepts for the new chapters for weeks now.

The news is further evidence of the success of the series , whose second season is scheduled to premiere in October 2020 and has Rosario Dawson as the main attraction. The actress will play Ahsoka Tano, the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, a young Jedi apprentice who was wrongfully accused of a terrorist act. After proving himself innocent, Tano abandoned the order.

Also, a documentary about the making of the first season is about to be released, which will arrive at Disney Plus on Star Wars day, May 4.