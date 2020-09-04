‘The Mandalorian’ arrives with its second season in October

The Mandalorian series, from the Star Wars franchise, will premiere its second season on October 30 through Disney +, a platform that will begin operations in Mexico on November 17.

“This is the day,” announced the series itself on its social networks, with a brief message that accompanies the premiere date of the second season with an image of the series’ logo in which Mando, the protagonist played by Pedro, appears. Pascal, accompanied by The Child.

The Mandalorian picks up on the events of Episode VI, Return of the Jedi, five years later, which means that the Empire has fallen and therefore Luke, Leia, and Han Solo are still alive somewhere in the Galaxy.

Along with Pedro Pascal, the first season of the series starred Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

Although, without a doubt, the big star was The Child, the character popularly known as Baby Yoda, a newborn belonging to the same race as the legendary Jedi master whose mysterious origin will be explored in the new chapters.

In addition, the arrival of other illustrious characters is expected such as Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, the actor who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, or Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi who will play Rosario Dawson. .

Disney + is The Walt Disney Company’s subscription streaming service that has already accumulated 60.5 million subscribers.