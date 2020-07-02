The Mandalorian 2: Director of Extraction helped create the action scenes

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus



Sam Hargrave is one of the most sought-after people in Hollywood: He is the coordinator of the action scenes of dozens of superhero movies – such as Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2 and Suicide Squad, among others – and in 2020 he directed the film Extraction for Netflix. And it’s now known, through an interview given to Collider by Hargrave, that she helped design the action scenes in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, to be released in October in .

In the interview Hargrave also revealed that he knew the real name of Baby Yoda, the popular character in the series and who is identified on the show simply as “The Child”, without ever saying his name. “Yes, I know the name of the Child. I carry that secret with me and it is a heavy burden,” said Hargrave.

The director said that he was in full postproduction of Extraction When Colin Wilson, one of the producers of the Disney Plus series, told him that Jon Favreau was looking to invite the team to someone who had experience with action scenes.



“What I did was bring a little bit of extra perspective, add a few things, things that I learned while working on superhero movies, and little tricks that make acting easier and improve the use of visual effects,” Hargrave explained.

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres in October 2020 on Disney Plus.