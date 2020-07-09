The Magic Keyboard of the future will have space for the Apple Pencil

USPTO



Keyboard Magic Keyboard that floats the iPad Pro It dazzled everyone … but wait until you see a new version that Apple is working on.

Apple obtained a patent in which a Magic Keyboard is mentioned that in its hinge will hide a space to place the Apple Pencil. The patent mentions that this space would be to accommodate the stylus when not in use.

The current Magic Keyboard has a hinge similar to that shown in the patent, but it is not open and the Apple Pencil cannot be inserted. The current hinge all it has is a USB-C port into which a charging cable can be connected.

It will be interesting to see if Apple manages to place the gap on the hinge of the Magic Keyboard as suggested in the patent. In the absence of iFixit doing its thing, we don’t know what’s inside the hinge of the current Magic Keyboard and if Apple could do without whatever is there to make room for the stylus.

The Magic Keyboard, already on sale for $ 299 for the 11-inch model and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch model, is the companion of the new iPad Pro (2020), although it is also compatible with the 2018 models. The keyboard , although of interesting design, has also generated criticism for, along with the iPad Pro, be heavier and more expensive than company laptops.

Apple does not comment on rumors of upcoming products.

