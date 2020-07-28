The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is already in presale from US $ 299

Apple



Apple announced the pre-sale and availability date of the peculiar Magic Keyboard, the new keyboard for iPad Pro.

The new keyboard, which has a floating design, costs $ 299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch model; It is compatible with the 2020 models and also with the 2018 models. The presale started on Wednesday, April 15 and the first units will be delivered next week.

The official availability of this keyboard was announced on April 15, the same day that Apple officially revealed the iPhone SE, its newest phone and smallest 4.7-inch member. The new phone, in presale starting Friday, April 17, will begin delivery on April 24.

The Apple keyboard was announced by Apple from the iPad Pro 2020. However, the keyboard was delayed a bit for undisclosed reasons. Apple originally said the Magic Keyboard would arrive in May, but the company appears to have overcome the delays and the availability date was improved by a couple of weeks.

The Magic Keyboard will be available in 30 language configurations, including Spanish, English, French, German and Japanese. The language settings can be done on the Apple page before buying it. Apple says the keyboard is in presale in more than 30 countries, including the United States, but leaving Mexico out for now.

