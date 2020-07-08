The Luis Fonsi Foundation delivers thousands of masks in Puerto Rico

The foundation of the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi delivered thousands of masks in the La Perla neighborhood, the main location of the video where the song “Despacito” was recorded, published on January 13, 2017 through the Universal Music Latino label and which It reached number 1 in more than 80 countries.

“I am super proud of my @luisfonsifoundation team as they delivered thousands of masks in La Perla, PR. You have to keep carrying the message about the importance of protecting yourself and following the rules implemented by the World Health Organization. Thanks to the Puerto Rican company @prhealthco for their great support with this, ”said Fonsi on Instagram.

Fonsi’s message is commented on Wednesday in social networks, where he is accompanied by a photograph of a group of collaborators from his foundation with a large box where the masks destined for La Perla, a popular neighborhood of San Juan, are kept. She gained worldwide popularity after being chosen by Fonsi to record the video for “Despacito” with her compatriot Daddy Yankee.

Fonsi’s initiative responds to an attempt to help control the expansion of COVID-19 on the Caribbean island, where according to the report of this Wednesday by the authorities of the Department of Health, a total of 159 have been registered so far. killed by the coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases is 6,574, while the number of patients hospitalized for the disease is 127 at the moment.

The report on Wednesday indicates that in the last 24 hours two more deaths from the disease were added, while 28 confirmed cases and 18 additional probable cases were registered.

The main fear at the moment in Puerto Rico is the imported cases that arrive from the continental United States, where the pandemic has a great incidence in areas with significant air flow to the island, such as the state of Florida or New York City, between others.