The Los Angeles Philharmonic cancels its season until 2021, but creates alliances

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra (LA Phil), one of the largest in the United States and led by Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, will cancel all its programming at the Walt Disney Concert Hall until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision prolongs the hiatus for live events in the entertainment capital, since the summer season of the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, one of the most famous and prestigious music venues in the world where Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe were going to play, has already been canceled. , Herbie Hancock and Pet Shop Boys among others.

“The silence of our music has been deafening. I have been working nonstop since March, here in California, to find new, safe and impactful ways to address how we will adapt to the many challenges we face both as an institution and as an art form, “Dudamel himself said in a statement.

To counter the lack of shows, the institution will offer new programming through television and the internet.

The formats prepared will include the series “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl”, presented by Dudamel and in which 6 episodes broadcast on public television PBS will show performances from the last decade on this emblematic stage.

Likewise, the Philharmonic musicians will visit this space to broadcast concerts online, which will be the way to continue programs like YOLA, aimed at enhancing the musical talent of young people.

“I think LA Phil is uniquely equipped to address this ever-changing situation: We have always spoken of a ‘culture of the new’ in Los Angeles, and now we intend to embrace that ideal with renewed commitment and passionate energy. “Said Dudamel.

For the Venezuelan “the arts must now play a more important role than ever in our new society.”