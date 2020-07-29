The LG Velvet will be the substitute for the LG G8

LG



LG has revealed the name of its next flagship cell phone that will say goodbye to the LG G saga.

The South Korean company said in an April 12 press release that the successor to the LG G8 will be called LG Velvet. In this statement, the company repeat the same message sent a few days ago in another statement and ensures that with this device you want to differentiate yourself from the competition through design. “With today’s smartphones becoming increasingly similar and difficult to distinguish by technical specifications, LG Electronics is responding to the challenge of embarking on a new product roadmap that will emphasize distinctive designs and tactile elegance to set itself apart from the rest. “The company said in the statement.

LG also says that it will leave behind the alphanumeric combinations for the names of its phones that practically all the phones on the market use (and that they followed until now) and instead, the phones will be named based on their characteristics. The company explains that the LG Velvet name is based on its “smooth image and quality design.”

The announcement of the phone’s name comes two days after the company published some conceptual images of the expected cell phone. These images show a design with a rear camera arrangement different from what is on the market today, with the lenses in vertical line with the sensors placed in order from highest to lowest.

At the moment, the sketches and descriptions shown by LG do not give too much information about the phone, although they have been enough for the well-known filter, IceUniverse, to publish renders on Twitter that show the possible design of the LG Velvet.

We still do not know with certainty when LG will present its future phone, although some rumors suggest that the company plans to announce something on May 15.

