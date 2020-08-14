The LG Velvet is now available on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Juan Garzon / CNET



LG announced on Tuesday July 21 that its new 5G phone, the LG Velvet, will be available in the United States starting July 22 with AT&T. Later this summer, the manufacturer said in a press release, it will be available from Verizon and T-Mobile.

This LG phone, which will have a base cost of US $ 599, is a new proposal to what we have known of the phones of this brand and has basic specifications of a mid-range of 2020, such as its Snapdragon 765G processor, a battery 4,300mAh and a custom interface. It also has a stylus and is compatible with a secondary display.

The LG Velvet is very beautiful and gives a new look to the company [fotos] To see photos

The LG Velvet will be available in four colors, gray (Aurora Gray), silver (Aurora Silver), Red (Aurora Red) And pink (Pink White), but the availability of colors, 5G connectivity and the price will vary according to each mobile operator.

We tell you more details about LG’s new flagship phone and a couple of reasons why the LG Velvet is worth buying, and not wait for Galaxy Note 20 The iPhone 12.