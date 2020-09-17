The LG V60 Thinq 5G will be available with AT&T

Juan Garzon / CNET



The LG V60, whose official name is LG V60 ThinQ 5Gis the company’s new flagship phone and, “in the next few weeks,” will be available from AT&T.

Through a press release published on February 26, AT&T indicated that LG’s new phone will be added to the list of 15 5G devices that will be available throughout 2020.

Among the most outstanding features of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, is its Snapdragon 865 processor, a large 5,000mAh battery, OLED screen and the ability to record 8K video. Likewise, it is compatible with wireless charging, has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, is waterproof with IP68 certification and runs Android 10.

This LG phone is part of AT & T’s plan to launch its 5G network throughout the United States in the second quarter of 2020, a network that it is currently available to more than 50 million people, according to the operator.

The price and availability of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has yet to be revealed. However, LG indicated that its price will be lower than the three Galaxy S20 and that will be available in March.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will also be available with T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon. However, the operators have not yet released a price, date of availability or offers.



