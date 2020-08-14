The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel wants to conquer streamers

Lenovo



Lenovo officially announced the Legion Phone Duel phone that stands out for its aggressive design and also for a front camera curiously located on the side.

The phone, previously rumored and leaked, is characterized by being designed for players who broadcast their sessions over the Internet, better known as streamers. In addition to the design and front camera, the Legion Phone Duel comes loaded with new technologies ready to give you everything to broadcast on the fly.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: Important Features

6.59-inch AMOLED screen; 144Hz update

Resolution 2,340×1,080

Android 10 (with changes in the interface to enhance game functions in landscape mode)

Snapdragon 865 Plus processor

12 o 16GB de RAM

Storage up to 512GB

20 megapixel front side camera (folding)

64 megapixel rear camera (16 megapixel quad-pixel)

Two batteries (2,500mAh each) placed to prevent overheating

USB-C port

5G connectivity, WiFi 6

Four noise-canceling microphones

Dimensions: 78.74×9.91×170.18mm

Weight: 239 grams

Availability: Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Africa regions

Price to be confirmed

Lenovo promises that the Legion Phone Duel, known in Asia as the Legion Phone Pro, is quite a portable console. The Chinese manufacturer placed on this phone a pair of speakers on the sides that offer an immersive 3D experience.

On the subject of batteries, Lenovo placed two, each with 2,500mAh, to avoid overheating by placing a single piece along the cell phone. Lenovo promises that the battery can be charged from 0 to 50 in 10 minutes, and a full charge takes 30 minutes.

The screen, as you may have noticed, has a 144Hz update, but the touch panel has a 240Hz recognition, reducing any type of lag or delay. And to complete the experience, Lenovo placed vibration motors for feedback during the game.

