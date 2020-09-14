The legendary Max von Sydow, from ‘The Exorcist’ and many more films dies

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Dodge



Two-time Oscar-nominated Swedish actor Max von Sydow who recently appeared in popular movies and series such as Star Wars:The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones, died last Sunday, March 8, at the age of 90.

According to the AP news agency, Sydow’s agent, Jean Diamond, was in charge of breaking the news on Monday, March 9. “It is with a broken heart and infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow,” said Diamond. The cause of death was a heart attack.

Sydow starred in nearly 200 film and television productions and received two Academy Award nominations: Best Actor in 1988 for his portrayal of an impoverished farmer in Pelle the Conqueror (1987) and best supporting actor for his role as a mute in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2012). He was also nominated for an Emmy for his work as “The Three-Eyed Raven” on Game of Thrones.

However, other generations will remember him as the fetish actor of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. She collaborated with him on movies like The Seven Seal, The Virgin Spring, Hour of the wolf, Winter Light, Shame, among other. He has also been remembered for his role as Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist.

On Twitter, many celebrities and fans mourned the death of the actor. These are some reactions on the social network:

Axel Kuschevatzky

I can’t quite finish naming all the great movies that Max von Sydow starred in or the movies that Max von Sydow made great just by acting in them. pic.twitter.com/y30MHAmML6 — aхel ĸυѕcнevaтzĸy (@AxelKuschevatzk) March 9, 2020

Juan Diego Botto

He has not died, he will never die. He must be playing a game of chess with death. Thanks for so much Max Von Sydow pic.twitter.com/Vv3vNfIafi — Juan Diego Botto (@JuanDiegoBotto) March 9, 2020

Edgar Wright

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he’d always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

Kevin Smith

The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match. Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first. https://t.co/ltytehF5Rm – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 9, 2020

The movie that marked a generation

Did everything

Big loss for Max Von Sydow. Still active at 90, he did absolutely everything. From his films with Bergman in his native Sweden, to iconic roles as the priest of #ElExorcista, the Ming emperor or Jesus Christ himself. pic.twitter.com/T8zVqREaBC — Carlos Fragoso (@carluke6) March 9, 2020

Very current

Max Von Sydow, an extraordinary actor, has died. Precisely the gentleman from Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, the movie about death and the Black Death that we should all see these days so as not to confuse superstition and science, or prudence. A character by himself. pic.twitter.com/p34H6ECeyN – González Pons (@gonzalezpons) March 9, 2020

A chameleon

The evil Flash

Run by the best

The great Max Von Sydow dies at the age of 90. He played hundreds of characters in over 140 feature films. He worked with Bergman, Spielberg, Scorsese, Allen, Friedkin, Lynch, Von Trier. He played chess with death, he fought the devil … what did he not do? Thanks a lot. pic.twitter.com/1DCsSGVPzz – Mario Alegre (@MarioAlegre) March 9, 2020