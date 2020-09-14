The legendary Max von Sydow, from ‘The Exorcist’ and many more films dies

Two-time Oscar-nominated Swedish actor Max von Sydow who recently appeared in popular movies and series such as Star Wars:The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones, died last Sunday, March 8, at the age of 90.
According to the AP news agency, Sydow’s agent, Jean Diamond, was in charge of breaking the news on Monday, March 9. “It is with a broken heart and infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow,” said Diamond. The cause of death was a heart attack.
Sydow starred in nearly 200 film and television productions and received two Academy Award nominations: Best Actor in 1988 for his portrayal of an impoverished farmer in Pelle the Conqueror (1987) and best supporting actor for his role as a mute in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2012). He was also nominated for an Emmy for his work as “The Three-Eyed Raven” on Game of Thrones.
However, other generations will remember him as the fetish actor of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. She collaborated with him on movies like The Seven Seal, The Virgin Spring, Hour of the wolf, Winter Light, Shame, among other. He has also been remembered for his role as Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist.
On Twitter, many celebrities and fans mourned the death of the actor. These are some reactions on the social network:
