The Latin Grammys will celebrate their gala from various countries for the coronavius

The Latin Grammys will celebrate their 2020 edition with a special gala on November 19 that will feature musical performances from different cities around the world, since the coronavirus has prevented organizing the usual transmission with a live audience.

The new format will be based in the city of Miami, from where the winners will be announced virtually and will later consist of a televised event with shows on different stages, the Latin Recording Academy reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The institution has proposed this gala in order to comply “strictly” with the guidelines and security protocols in the face of the current pandemic, although it clarified that “if local conditions are favorable in November” it will consider “presenting a broadcast with a live audience, composed of mostly for the nominees, presenters and artists ”.

“The night will be a tribute to musical excellence and the impact of music, an artistic manifestation that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope by transcending languages, cultural barriers and current global challenges,” said its president, Gabriel Abaroa Jr.

The motto of the 21st edition of the Latin Grammy will be “music humanizes us” and will recognize artists who “with the excellence of their music bring us joy in times of despair,” said the president.

“It will be a tribute to musical excellence and the impact of music, an artistic manifestation that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope” Gabriel Abaroa Jr./ CEO Latin Grammy

For her part, the head of Entertainment at Univisión, Jessica Rodríguez, announced that the broadcast will be “one of the most innovative programs of the year.”

It is the second great awards ceremony of next season that announces an alternative format to the traditional one due to the coronavirus pandemic, since Emmy television already anticipated that they will not organize their usual red carpet or have a stage this September.

For their part, the Oscars and Golden Globes have delayed their gala until well into 2021 before determining the type of ceremony they will organize.

Last year the Latin Grammys celebrated their 20th anniversary with a gala broadcast from Las Vegas (Nevada) that was followed by 3.4 million viewers in the US and broadcast in more than 80 countries.