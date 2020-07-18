The last supermoon of 2020 is this May 7: Do not miss it

NASA/Kim Shiflett



Supermoon fans, attention. This week will be your last chance to enjoy the glory of a full supermoon in 2020. The morning of Thursday, May 7 marks the peak of the full moon in full bloom (as the May full moon is known).

The term supermoon refers to a new or full moon that occurs at or near the time the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit around the planet.

A supermoon looks slightly larger than a regular full moon. The april pink moon It was the biggest of the year, but the May supermoon must be just as beautiful.

Thursday morning will not be your only opportunity to see this natural spectacle. “The moon will be full for about three days near this date, from Tuesday night to Friday morning,” NASA said in a statement.

The best time to appreciate the full flower moon is near sunset. Get outside and look in the opposite direction to the Sun to see the Moon rise.

If the day is cloudy or you can’t get out, you can watch the phenomenon online through the Virtual Telescope Project broadcast that will capture the supermoon over the Rome skyline. The broadcast begins Thursday, May 7 at 11:30 am Pacific Time.

The May supermoon acquired the word flower in its names in honor of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The next supermoon will not appear until the end of April 2021.