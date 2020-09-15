The Last of Us: The Creator of Chernobyl to adapt the video game for HBO

CNET in Spanish



One of the most popular video games for consoles, The Last of Us, will become an HBO series by Craig Mazin, creator of the multi-award-winning Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the game’s own screenwriter and creative director, HBO revealed in a tweet posted Thursday, March 5.

“Neil Druckmann is, without a doubt, one of the best storytellers in the field of videogames and The Last of Us It is his masterpiece, “Mazin says in a statement.” Having the opportunity to adapt his impressive work has been a dream for me for years and it is truly an honor to do so in collaboration with Neil. “

The production equipment is complex. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO will work closely with Naughty Dog, the game’s developer studio. In fact, Evan Wells, president of the studio, will executive produce alongside Carolyn Strauss. Sony Pictures Television will also be in the process and will oversee the adaptation.

The Last of Us, a title that originally came out in 2013 for PS3 and awaits a new version this 2020 for Playstation 4, tells the story of Joel and the teenage Ellie, whose voices are played by actors Troy Baker (Young Justice) y Ashley Johnson (Infinity Train) —Although there is nothing confirmed yet about the actors who could represent the characters in the series. They are both survivors of a pandemic in the United States, and in this post-apocalyptic scenario, she could have a cure for the virus that caused the chaos.