The Last Of Us & RE6 Actor Troy Baker Doesn’t Like Survival Horror

Resident Evil and The Last of Us actor Troy Baker is fearful of the survival horror style and horror basically. Due to roles in video games like The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, and Batman: Arkham Origins, Troy Baker rapidly grew to become one of the in style and beloved voice actors within the online game trade.

In 2018, Baker and fellow voice actor (and Uncharted 4 co-star), Nolan North, began a YouTube channel, Retro Replay, which options the 2 acclaimed performers enjoying varied video video games whereas taking pictures the breeze and incessantly partaking in foul-mouthed banter. Along with one-off episodes that includes video games outdated and new, the channel additionally hosted multi-part full playthroughs of Nolan North enjoying everything of the Uncharted video games, through which the actor delivers behind-the-scenes commentary over his gameplay.

The newest episode of Retro Replay options Nolan and Troy enjoying each variations of Resident Evil 2, the 1998 PlayStation basic and the 2019 remake. Close to the start of the episode, Troy Baker delivers an surprising confession: he is fearful of horror motion pictures and horror video games, and he is at all times been too scared to play the Resident Evil video games.

Everybody has their phobias, from spiders and needles to zombies and vampires. Nonetheless, it is amusing to be taught that Troy Baker, the star of The Last of Us, one of the terrifying post-apocalyptic works ever made, is fearful of horror, to the purpose the place he is solely ever skilled Resident Evil 2 by watching different folks play it. In the meantime, he has no drawback with sky diving, one thing he is accomplished a number of instances over the course of his life. Nonetheless, he is not a fan of curler coasters, both, although he does make an effort to clarify his relationship with curler coasters and skydiving within the episode, which could be seen above.

Along with The Last of Us, Baker can be recognized for enjoying protagonist Jake Muller in Resident Evil 6. Whereas actually stuffed with gore and harrowing sequences, RE6 was criticized for missing the intimate horror focus of earlier entries, as a substitute choosing large motion sequences and moments of big-budget spectacle. It is broadly thought-about to be the least scary entry within the sequence. With that in thoughts, perhaps it could be a very good start line for Troy Baker to get into the survival horror style, earlier than transferring on to terrifying titles like Resident Evil 7.

