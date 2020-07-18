The Last of Us Part II premieres its second trailer one month after launch

Naughty Dog



Naughty Dog revealed the second trailer for The Last of Us Part II, an exclusive PlayStation game coming in June.

The new trailer was released on Wednesday May 6 and shows more about the story and the gameplay than the gamers They will be able to enjoy it once it reaches the market on June 19.

The Last of Us Part II It is the second installment of one of the most decorated games in video game history. PlayStation fans cataloged The Last of Us, which was released in 2013, as the best game of the last decade contemplating 2010 to 2019.

The second part of The Last of Us suffered several delays before having a new release date. The title originally should have been released for several months, but Naughty Dog has postponed the release citing various setbacks and stating that the wait will be rewarded.

The launch of the second trailer is a news item that is part of the Summer Game Fest, a festival that will be held from May to August, with news, releases and other revelations from different leaders in the video game industry. The announcements will be in digital format and in the absence of E3, the annual video game event that was canceled this year for the coronavirus.

