The Last of Us Part 2 sells 4 million copies in a week

The Last of Us Part 2Sony’s post-apocalyptic survival game that takes place decades after a pandemic nearly wiped out mankind, has become one of the company’s best-selling games. Sony said the sequel sold more than 4 million copies a week after its June 15 release.

The game follows characters from the box office The last of us In 2013, a smuggler named Joel and a gay teenager named Ellie, four years after they traveled the country confronting gangs, militias and other desperate survivors. The game also focuses on a pandemic fungus that takes over people’s brains and disfigures their bodies.

The Last of Us Part 2 It was praised by critics for its detailed visuals, voice acting, and gameplay. However, some people on the internet criticized the history of the game and its commercialization, omitting surprise twists. Still, that hasn’t stopped millions of people from buying it.



“The Last of Us Part 2 represents large-scale innovation in gaming with a combination of excellent gameplay and masterful storytelling, “said Eric Lempel, vice president of global marketing for Sony PlayStation, in a statement.” We strive to deliver unique and engaging experiences. “

Sony’s financial success with The Last of Us Part 2 is the latest example of how video games have gained popularity amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far left nearly 10 million people infected and more than 484,000 dead since it was first detected in December. Governments around the world have ordered millions of people to stay home, hoping to contain the spread of the virus. That helped contribute to more video game sales as people turn to games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft, or Fortnite as entertainment and a way to connect digitally with friends.

For Sony, the sales count for the first week of The Last of Us Part 2 outperformed other hit games it made in the last seven years, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and the adventure game God of war. Also follow The last of us 2013, which was the best-selling exclusive game for the PlayStation 3.

Sony said its sales figure of The Last of Us Part 2 takes into account returns or canceled pre-orders.

Hate on the internet

Naughty Dog, the Sony video game studio that created the game, is known for its intricate storytelling and dramatic play. The studio also made titles like the well-received adventure series Uncharted.

With The last of us, the Sony team went from the adventure genre to the survival drama. The first game featured regular scenes of brutal fights and bloody deaths. With the sequel, the company made it even more brutal. Neil Druckmann, vice president of Sony’s Naughty Dog studio and director of the game, said in a 2018 interview with Variety that his team doesn’t use the word “fun” to describe The Last of Us Part 2Rather, he prefers that you feel what is at stake for your character.

“If we’re going to tell this story, we have to go there. We have to make you feel uncomfortable,” he said. “I don’t want you to commit these acts in any way. I want you to feel these moments.”

Criticism was not long in coming.

“It’s a tough game to bear,” Kallie Plagge wrote in her review for GameSpot, a sister site to CNET. “Sometimes the pain you inflict feels so pointless that it can leave you paralyzed. Everything is messy and bleak and makes me deeply saddened for countless reasons, but the more I reflect on it, the more I appreciate the story and the characters.”

However, the story and its characters enraged some people in various corners of the Internet and rained the videos on YouTube criticizing the game as well as tweets a week after launch.